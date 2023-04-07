What you need to know about the 45th annual NorthEaster Parade

EL PASO, Texas -- Expect an "egg-citing" time this Easter weekend at the 45th annual TransMountain Optimist NorthEaster Parade

The parade is known as the 2nd oldest parade in El Paso. The theme this year is Wild Wild West and the grand marshal is Wayne Thornton who's well known for his work with youth sports and parks and recreation in the El Paso.

It kicks off at Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. The parade will start on Hercules and Diana, go all the way down, and end on Hondo Pass and Hollings.