El Paso

8 people injured in shooting during high school party in El Paso’s Upper Valley

KVIA
By
July 7, 2023 11:26 PM
Published 11:05 PM

EL PASO (KVIA) -- El Paso Police said eight people were injured during a party in El Paso's Upper Valley Friday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club.

Witnesses told ABC-7 it was a high school party.

Police said the eight victims were taken to the hospital. An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher said three of them suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries. The dispatcher didn't know the condition of the other two victims that police mentioned.

Police haven't said if any arrests have been made.

Jesus A. Rodriguez

