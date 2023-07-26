El Paso Police Department honors dead officer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department lost one of its officers this week.

The El Paso Fallen Officers Memorial Foundation announced the passing of Officer Fernando De La Torre Tuesday.

"Officer De La Torre was an honorable man, officer, brother, mentor, friend and most importantly, a husband and father," the foundation wrote in a Facebook post. "We extend our deepest condolences to his wife and 3 sons and ask that you keep them in your prayers. He will be greatly missed."

The foundation did not release De La Torre's cause of death. ABC-7 reached out to his family for comment. They declined to speak about De La Torre's death.