Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso Police Department honors dead officer

El Paso Fallen Officers Memorial Foundation
By
Published 12:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department lost one of its officers this week.

The El Paso Fallen Officers Memorial Foundation announced the passing of Officer Fernando De La Torre Tuesday.

"Officer De La Torre was an honorable man, officer, brother, mentor, friend and most importantly, a husband and father," the foundation wrote in a Facebook post. "We extend our deepest condolences to his wife and 3 sons and ask that you keep them in your prayers. He will be greatly missed."

The foundation did not release De La Torre's cause of death. ABC-7 reached out to his family for comment. They declined to speak about De La Torre's death.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content