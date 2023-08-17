Trial underway for El Paso father charged in infant daughter’s death

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Day 3 of the Capital murder trial of Jose Varela got underway Thursday at the El Paso County District Court. Varela is accused of killing his 2-month-old daughter Velma in 2017.

The courtroom heard from Varela's step daughter, who testified that the defendant came into her life when she was 5 or 6 years old.

She said Varela worked as a mechanic and was the family's sole provider.

She told the court her mother was struggling with postpartum depression after the birth of baby Velma, and needed help caring for the baby.

She said on the night of February 19, 2017, she came home to find her mom sleeping on the couch, while the defendant was caring for baby Velma, and the couple's 2-year-old son.

She said at around 3 a.m., she heard the baby crying and went to see if Varela needed help. He was changing the baby's diaper and replied that he did not need help.

She said she didn’t see anything unusual, and never saw Varela angry, upset, or frustrated.

According to court records, Varela told investigators he noticed something was wrong at 7:30 the next morning, when the baby was cold to the touch and not responsive.

Court records show the baby was later determined to have died from a large fracture on her skull.

The trial resumes Friday.