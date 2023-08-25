UTEP sets new research, fundraising records

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP President Heather Wilson says the university saw record-high research activity and fundraising over the last year.

She broke down the numbers today at her annual convocation Friday.

Wilson says UTEP spent a record $130.5 million on research projects in 2022. The university has also raised a record $42.9 million so far in 2023. That's the first time UTEP has broken the $40 million mark.

"We will be breaking ground on the newest classroom building," Wilson told ABC-7. "That will happen in October. That was approved by the Board of Regents yesterday, it's partially funded by the legislature but also by the University of Texas Regents. It's a $110 million new classroom building that will get rid of one of our oldest facilities on campus."

That new advanced manufacturing and aerospace center is scheduled to open in March of 2025.