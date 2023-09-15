Accused El Paso murderer faces second trial after murder mistrial

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jury selection started Friday in the murder trial of Moises Galvan, the man accused of killing R.J. Franco outside an East El Paso bar more than six years ago. The trial is scheduled to start Monday.

Galvan claims that he shot Franco in self-defense. This is Galvan's second murder trial. The first ended in a mistrial. Last year, Galvan's attorneys filed an appeal to have his murder charge dismissed. A judge denied that appeal.

Galvan also faces charges of assault after police say he punched a prison officer.

You can expect complete team coverage of the trial.