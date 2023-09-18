Star on the Mountain Will Undergo Extensive Renovations

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) - - The iconic Star on the Mountain has temporarily gone dark to undergo renovations which started September 12th. The El Paso Chamber officials said this project is funded by the El Paso Chamber Foundation and the El Paso Chamber. This transformation will upgrade the infrastructure to be more energy-efficient and technologically advanced.

"The Star on the Mountain is part of what makes El Paso beautiful," says Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO of the El Paso Chamber. "We are proud to manage the Star on the Franklin Mountain, a symbol that represents our home and our people, and believe this investment reflects the pride we all share in preserving our unique assets in the region."

Erin Solis, Communication Coordinator, El Paso Chamber said she wants to remind the El Paso community that the Star is on private property. There are no trespassing signs surrounding the parameter which is under constant surveillance.