UTEP Chihuahuan Desert Gardens hosting 2023 Fall FloraFest fundraiser

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP is hosting a Fall FloraFest this weekend.

It's happening Saturday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Undergraduate Learning Center (UGLC) plaza on the UTEP campus.

The university's Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens will be selling plants. This is the garden's only fundraiser and the proceeds go towards maintaining and running the facility.

"Shoppers can visit with local master gardeners, horticulturists and other plant experts for advice on how to care for their plants at home," the university wrote in a news release Thursday. "Organizers have priced most plants from $10 to $40, but trees and other specialties will be more expensive. Many of the plants sold at FloraFest are not available at local nurseries or retailers."

FloraFest will only accept credit and debit card payments. They will not accept cash or checks.

The university is making parking available in the Sun Bowl Parking Garage and there will be a plant-loading zone in front of the UGLC on Wiggins Way.

Learn more about the event here.