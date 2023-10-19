El Paso Inc. Celebrates 2023 Women of Impact

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Inc. is celebrating its 2023 Women of Impact. Each year, the publication selects six Borderland women to highlight and honor. These women vary in their professions and backgrounds, but share the same dedication to helping uplift their community.

"This year’s honorees are a phenomenal group of women who make me want to try a little harder," Secret Wherrett, publisher of El Paso Inc., said. "Our award recipients are making major strides in advancing our health care, infrastructure and the arts – all vital to a thriving community."

The 2023 recipients include Dr. Christina Paz, Dr. Ivonne Santiago, Wanda Helgesen, Dr. Cindy Stout, Tania Schwartz, Dr. Andrea Tawney.

Learn more about these women here.

"We do this every year," Wherrett said. "This is where we celebrate six outstanding El Paso female leaders who have done the most to positively impact the community and move us forward."

This year's honorees range from a registered nurse to a UTEP professor.

"We feel it's very important to celebrate success, and that is a part of El Paso Inc.'s mission, which is a little bit different from the rest of media's mission," Wherrett explained. "You need to recognize people that are doing really great things in order to inspire others to reach their potential, and really tell these stories. I mean it is part of our history."