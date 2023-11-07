El Paso City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez responds to failed recall petition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- District 3 City Representative Cassandra Hernandez is responding to a failed recall petition to remove her from Office.

In a press release Hernandez stated, "The recent recall petition against me has failed. I am deeply thankful for the unwavering support from my constituents in District 3 throughout this process. Your faith in my service is humbling and reinforces my dedication to our community."

This comes after District 3 resident Irene Armendariz-Jackson led the effort for her removal.

Armendariz-Jackson said in a release that they secured thousands of signatures, but wasn't enough for the recall.

A total of 4,000 certified signatures within 60 days from registered District 3 voters in order to get a recall election on the ballot.