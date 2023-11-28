EPCC K-12 will hold award ceremony for Annual Art Exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College (EPCC) will hold closing ceremonies and awards today for the 22nd annual K-12 Art Exhibit.

The closing reception will be held Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the EPCC Administrative Services Center (ASC), located at 9050 Viscount Blvd. in the Building A Auditorium.

The exhibit includes participation from over 75 schools, including various school districts and private and home school students.

Awards will be given in four age categories: Kindergarten-2nd grade, 3rd-5th grades, 6th-8th grades, and high school. A President’s Award will be given out in each division.

EPCC art instructors and lab supervisors will be judging the artwork. Mediums include drawing, painting, photography, jewelry and sculpture.

The K-12 Art Exhibit began 22 years ago with only 400 entries. The 2023 EPCC K-12 Art Exhibition had 1,200 entries from over 75 schools including from El Paso, Socorro, Ysleta, Gadsden, Fabens, and Clint Independent School Districts, as well as private schools and home school students.