El Paso high schoolers invited to compete in Dumpster Art Contest hosted by Environmental Services Department

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- High school artists in El Paso are invited to celebrate Earth Day 2024 by participating in the City of El Paso’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) Dumpster Art Contest.

The department says art design should be reflective of El Paso’s unique culture while promoting an environmental-friendly lifestyle.

“The contest provides an opportunity for our younger residents to get involved in our community and foster a sense of pride and ownership of our environment through their artwork,” said Nick Ybarra, ESD Director.

Three finalists from each school district will be selected, and will be awarded $500 in art supplies to paint their proposed artwork on ESD roll-off dumpsters.

The painted roll-off dumpsters will be displayed at ESD’s annual Earth Day Celebration on April 2024, where attendees will vote for their favorite dumpster art, and the winner will be announced at the end of the event.

After the Earth Day celebration the painted roll-off dumpsters will be showcased at Citizen Collection Stations across the city.

The contest is open to all high school students from the El Paso, Socorro and Ysleta School Districts, who reside within El Paso city limits.

Interested participants should submit their application and art rendering by Friday, January 12, 2024, via email at ESDOutreach@elpasotexas.gov.

For complete contest guidelines, call 915-212-6000.