El Paso fifth grader wishes for a new kidney this Christmas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Most children ask for presents under the tree and over-stuffed stockings with holiday goodies. And while some families put up lights and build gingerbread houses, one little El Paso boy tells ABC-7 that his holiday wish can't be found under a tree.

"It doesn't let me run, it doesn't let me sleep properly... and its just tiring with this backpack on... it only lets me stay alive."

12-year-old fifth grader Azael Villa is in need of a kidney transplant.

His mom, Clara, says he has been her main priority since day one.

"This is something that was diagnosed with from the moment I was pregnant with him."

At just two years old, Azael underwent his first transplant.

At 12, Azael needs full-time dialysis.

"Theres a lot of thoughts... it's hard... sometimes I count my blessings."

Still, Azael does not allow his condition to stop him from doing the things he loves: painting and playing video games. One day he dreams of becoming a chef.

Brian Martindale, Executive Director of the non-profit Kidneys for Kids, is on a mission to find living donors for dozens of children in need, including Azael.

Martindale, a living kidney donor himself, is passionate about spreading this message.

"This summer I drove 7,000 miles as part of recruiting 100 kidney donors for 100 children. "

Martindale says he is on a mission to grant Azael's Chistmas wish.

"I want a kidney donor," Azael told ABC-7.