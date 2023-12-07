Skip to Content
El Paso

New El Paso Jungle Reef location to host job fair Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jungle Reef, El Paso's only touch aquarium, announced today that it will hold an exclusive job fair on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jungle Reef is located inside the Shoppes at Solana (previously known as Sunland Park Mall).

The job fair aims to fill multiple positions such as cashiers, animal keepers, husbandry experts, mermaid performers, and reptile specialists.

Applicants are encouraged to take their resumes to the job fair and to be prepared for on site interviews.

Emma Hoggard

