Vatican rules priests can bless same-sex couples

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In a major shift in Vatican doctrine, roman catholic priests are now allowed to bless same-sex couples. Pope Francis has formally authorized blessings for same-sex couples.

The blessings may be carried out as long as they are not part of regular church celebration or sacrament. Also, they must not take place at the same time as a civil union.

The ruling is a shift from a 2021 ruling from the Vatican's office which previously prohibited the blessings. The Diocese of El Paso released the following statement on the Vatican declaration: The declaration by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, released today is one of many theological documents that the Diocese of El Paso will adhere to when exercising pastoral care to the faithful in West Texas. As the document points out there are different kinds of blessings, the type of blessings the document discusses are prayers asking God for that person’s wellbeing and growth. As “Fiducia supplicans” states, quoting Pope Francis, “This world needs blessings, and we can give blessings and receive blessings. The Father loves us, and the only thing that remains for us is the joy of blessing Him, and the joy of thanking Him, and of learning from Him to bless.” You can find the complete document here: https://press.vatican.va/content/salastampa/it/bollettino/pubblico/2023/12/18/0901/01963.html#en.