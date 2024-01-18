Status hearing set Thursday in state’s Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A status hearing is scheduled Thursday afternoon to get an update on the state's case against the August 3rd Walmart shooter.

Thursday's hearing may provide a better understand of the case's timeline. Attorneys are set to provide updates on where each side stands.

During the last hearing, we learned the state trial for the gunman the 2019 Walmart massacre could take up to two years to begin.

In September, defense attorney Joe Spencer told the district judge the DA's office had only provided them with 58% of total evidence. They also claimed they had issued with the evidence. Defense attorneys cited duplicates, corrupt files and they also claimed a file gave their computer a virus.

District Attorney Bill Hicks also explained his office was experiencing similar issues involving evidence.

Last week, ABC-7 noticed a change to the state case against the Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius.

Court records revealed the 22 charges of aggravated assaulted with a deadly weapon were dismissed in December. ABC-7 asked El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks about this change. He said his office is working to organize the massive criminal case.

Records also showed, Crusius was re-indicted on those aggravated assault charges last September.

The DA explained at the time, his office had upped the charged from a second-degree felony to a first-degree felony. Second-degree felony convictions come with up to 20 years. But those sentenced on first-degree felonies face up to 99 years in prison.

Hicks said separating the charges will help explain to jurors the capital murder charge verses all the charges together.

Crusius has already been convicted in federal court of killing 23 people and injuring 22 others inside the Cielo Vista Walmart. ABC-7 obtained records under the Texas Public Information Act showing Patrick Crusius’ case has cost Texas taxpayers close to $2 million, to date.