El Paso

Downtown El Paso film café dealing with ongoing closures due to plumbing issues

Aaron & George's Film Cafe
By
Updated
today at 11:22 AM
Published 11:20 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The owner of Aaron & George's Film Café told ABC-7 they were forced to temporarily shut their business due to ongoing plumbing problems.

According to the owners, the first sewage backup occurred last August.

The owner said this is now hurting business operations due to the "unsafe and unsanitary" environment.

ABC-7 is reaching out to the El Paso Water, the City of El Paso and the building's owner.

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

