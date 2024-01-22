East Texas man missing, last seen in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are asking for help finding 69-year-old Alvin, Texas resident Jimmy Green. He was last seen at the Quality Inn on the 6000 block of Montana.

Green's family says he suffers from conditions that require medication and they would like to locate him as soon as possible.

Green was last seen on January 19, 2024 around 10 a.m.

"Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts should call Police Communication at (915)832-4400," police explain.