Skip to Content
El Paso

East Texas man missing, last seen in El Paso

El Paso Police Department
By
New
Published 2:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are asking for help finding 69-year-old Alvin, Texas resident Jimmy Green. He was last seen at the Quality Inn on the 6000 block of Montana.

Green's family says he suffers from conditions that require medication and they would like to locate him as soon as possible.

Green was last seen on January 19, 2024 around 10 a.m.

"Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts should call Police Communication at (915)832-4400," police explain.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content