Former elected official held in Vegas journalist’s killing has new lawyer, wants to go to trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former elected official accused of killing a Las Vegas investigative reporter has a new attorney and wants to go to trial as soon as March 18. That is what Robert Telles’ new lawyer, Robert Draskovich, told The Associated Press on Thursday. Telles is the former Democratic county administrator of estates who has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of longtime Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Telles on Wednesday lost a second effort to remove the judge overseeing his case for what Telles claims is “deep-seated bias” against him. Prosecutors say the evidence is overwhelming that Telles stabbed German to death in September 2022, including DNA believed to be from Telles beneath German’s fingernails.

