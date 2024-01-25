UTEP launches new physics program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso has launched a doctoral physics program with an emphasis in quantum information sciences. The program was approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board on Thursday.

“I’m very excited to debut this important new doctoral program,” said Mark Pederson, Ph.D., chair of the UTEP Physics Department. “Our students will become experts in all areas of quantum science and computing, opening the doors to great job opportunities in most existing technological sectors.”

Quantum science is the study of materials at the atomic or sub-atomic level. Quantum science is typically associated with the field of physics, although it has applications across a wide variety of industries and scientific disciplines.

“We're thrilled about the approval of our latest Ph.D. program, developed over two dedicated years,” said Dean of the College of Science Robert Kirken, Ph.D. “This groundbreaking program offers diverse career opportunities to UTEP students in the rapidly expanding field of quantum technology."