El Paso actress achieves dreams, celebrates release of new film

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoan Melissa Diaz co-starts alongside a seasoned actor and opens up about her journey to Tinsel Town.

"I've asked for like, what should I do in auditions or how should I present myself... and she's said... always be yourself," Diaz says.

Diaz says this is the most important advice she's been given; and it was given from someone very special- her mom.

She says she's wanted to act from a young age.

"I would watch movies," says Diaz. "Watch all the behind the scenes and I thought it was just very nice, and I wanted to be a part of it."

After graduating from Franklin High School, she studied theater in Mexico City and eventually made it to Los Angeles in pursuit of her dream.

Within a year, she landed her first leading role in the film, "Ruthless."

"It was a blessing, it was a gift," Diaz says.

She stars alongside actor Dermot Mulroney.

"He's amazing," Diaz says. "He's very humble, he's a great acting partner."

Melissa credits part of her success to her El Paso roots.

"Being Mexican American, being bilingual," she says. "You know, just understanding both American and Mexican culture."

Diaz has advice for other aspiring actors.

"Don't take things personal... don't take the rejection personal cause its truly not."

The film "Ruthless" is available for streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime.