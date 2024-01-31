Skip to Content
El Paso

Four EPISD high school mariachi bands qualify for state competition

Published 2:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four El Paso Independent School District high school mariachi bands have qualified for the 2024 UIL State Mariachi Festival.

The four schools, Austin, Coronado, Chapin, and Franklin, secured their place in the festival on January 27, 2024 at the annual UIL Area Mariachi Festival.

The state competition is happening in Seguin, Texas from February 22 to 24.

"This prestigious event brings together the top mariachi groups from across the state, providing a platform for them to showcase their artistry and compete for top honors," EPISD officials explained.

Emma Hoggard

