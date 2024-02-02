El Paso prosecutor allegedly involved in hit-and-run

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A prosecutor under DA Bill Hicks allegedly fled the scene of a hit-and-run incident and the DA office says "his behavior during the incident has been addressed."

The other driver claims he flashed a badge at her and then fled the West El Paso neighborhood.

The allegations stem from a post on the popular social media site FitFam on Wednesday. On the post, the woman is asking for help identifying the other driver.

Shortly after the social media post, the driver was identified to ABC-7 as Assistant District Attorney David Vandenberg.

ABC-7 requested a police report and was turned away by the police department saying it had not been made public yet. However, we are aware of a case number.

ABC-7 asked Vandenberg if he had a comment about the social media post and declined to comment deferring to the office of the district attorney.

The DA's office released a statement that reads in part:

"The criminal matters surrounding the traffic incident are currently under investigation by the El Paso Police Department. It is the the policy of the District Attorney's Office to not comment on matters that are currently under investigation."

ABC-7 will bring you the latest on this story as it develops.