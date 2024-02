EPE will completely close I-10 between Loop 375 and Horizon Boulevard in both directions, Gateway Boulevard West from Nonap Road to Eastlake Boulevard, and Gateway Boulevard East from Nuevo Hueco Tanks to North Moon Road.

The closure starts 9:00 p.m. Thursday, February 8 and ends 6:00 a.m. Friday, February 9, 2024.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Electric will close a portion of I-10 in Far East El Paso Thursday night into Friday morning.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.