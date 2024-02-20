Skip to Content
El Paso

Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center celebrates second location

By
New
Published 8:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center hosted a ground-breaking ceremony to commemorate the opening of their second location.

The ceremony took place at 1410 Bob Hope Drive. The new center will provide services in applied behavioral analysis and pediatric therapy. It will also include an inclusive early learning center and community resources like parenting academies.

The Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center say they believe that as our city grows---the services provided to our most vulnerable of children should also expand.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content