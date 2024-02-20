Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center celebrates second location

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center hosted a ground-breaking ceremony to commemorate the opening of their second location.

The ceremony took place at 1410 Bob Hope Drive. The new center will provide services in applied behavioral analysis and pediatric therapy. It will also include an inclusive early learning center and community resources like parenting academies.

The Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center say they believe that as our city grows---the services provided to our most vulnerable of children should also expand.