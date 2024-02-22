Skip to Content
Donations made to GoFundMe trying to "Save the Franklin Marquee"

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A GoFundMe has been made to "Save the Franklin Marquee." The post states that the marquee at Franklin High School may be in need of updating and repair.

The GoFundMe is being led by Michelle Jimenez, who ABC-7 has reached out to through the site.

The GoFundMe is asking for $30,000. It has obtained $500 by the publishing of this article, including a donation from the Franklin High School Class of 2002.

ABC-7 spoke with EPISD and were told that the district usually isn't involved with projects with the PTSA and would need to look into this issues.

