El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens moves to warm weather hours just in time for Spring Break

EL PASO, Texas— With warmer weather making its way into our region, the City of El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is ending its winter schedule and returning to regular hours of operation starting Friday, March 1, and will be open every day during Spring Break.

During Spring Break, the Zoo will be open every day starting Saturday, March 2 through Sunday, March 17. The zoo has prepared interactive and educational fun for the entire family.

Special Spring Break Hours (March 2 through March 17)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Last admission: 1 hour before closing

The Zoo and the El Paso Public Libraries will host “Wild Encounters” at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Wildlife Amphitheater. The show will teach children about various animals and birds through books and see these creatures in real life. The Public Libraries Bookmobile will be there as well.

“We are excited and ready to welcome visitors during Spring Break,” said El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Director Joe Montisano. “It is a great time for parents, children, and everyone to learn about animals, what they eat, how they socialize, and why they are an important part of our ecosystem.”

After Spring Break, the Zoo will resume Spring/Summer hours of operation and will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. The closures are necessary for extensive cleaning of facilities and animal care procedures.

Regular Spring/Summer Hours (March through October)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Last admission: 1 hour before closing

Wildlife enthusiasts of all ages who are looking for a nature break are encouraged to come out and explore the Zoo. New animals at the zoo include Magellanic Penguins at the Penguin Oasis, and the one-horned rhino named Taj.

For more information about the spring break hours and all of the events and programming happening at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, visit www.ElPasoZoo.org.