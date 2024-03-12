El Paso Zoological Society supporters speak out at City Council amid contract disagreements

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Paso Zoological Society supporters will speak in support of the non-profit organization during City Council’s meeting Tuesday as its agreement with the city is set to expire.

This comes after the City voted to not renew the licensing agreement. The current license agreement is set to expire on March 17, 2024.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about why City Council voted to let the agreement expire.