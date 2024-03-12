Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso Zoological Society supporters speak out at City Council amid contract disagreements

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 12:03 PM
Published 12:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Paso Zoological Society supporters will speak in support of the non-profit organization during City Council’s meeting Tuesday as its agreement with the city is set to expire.

This comes after the City voted to not renew the licensing agreement. The current license agreement is set to expire on March 17, 2024.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about why City Council voted to let the agreement expire.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Gutierrez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content