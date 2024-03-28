Postal processing moving from El Paso to Albuquerque

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- U.S Postal service will proceed with their plans of turning the El Paso processing and distribution center a local distribution center. The regional center currently run out of El Paso will then move to Albuquerque.

ABC 7 bought you the story last November.

This means that "destinating" mail, which is mail arriving for its final delivery, will continue to be processed in El Paso. However, "originating" mail, or mail that is being sent out, will be processed in Albuquerque.

In November, USPS said they would be saving three-to-four million dollars a year when the El Paso facility is transitioned. They also say no employees would be laid off, but at least 23 positions could be "reassigned."

I reached out to the USPS spokesperson who said they were unavailable for an interview but directed me to their website.

