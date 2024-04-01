High percent of El Pasoans don’t carry health insurance

El PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A recent study found that nearly a quarter of El Pasoans do not have medical insurance. The US census show El Paso with 23.5% rate of uninsured people under the age of 65. This is 5% more compared to the state percentage, which is around 18%.

"One of the main reasons is they fall below the necessary income requirement to qualify for Affordable Care Act subsidies, affordable Care Act," Ian Escalante, agency owner at Health Plans of Texas said. "Meaning what people call Obamacare. People who fall between 100% and and 400% of the federal poverty level qualify for some form of tax credit in the form of premium subsidies, which essentially reduces the cost of their monthly premium."

Those who don't meant that requirement are forced to pay out-of-pocket. Escalante says he sometimes refers people to University Medical Center because they have programs that can help with the price of medical bills.

I spoke with a long time patient, Yoly Macias, who recalls how difficult it was to receive medical attention when she wasn't insured.

"During that time, I had to pay it out of pocket somehow." Macias says.

Macias tells ABC 7 although she has now she still goes to University Medical Center.

