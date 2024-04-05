Bird Flu will not affect egg prices for one El Paso farmer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Cal-Maine foods, the largest egg production company in the United States announced, they had to euthanize about 2 millions chickens at their Texas facility.

The chickens test positive for the highly contagious Bird Flu. Expects say that if egg producers are unable to keep up with demands, the price of eggs could increase.

One local farmer tells ABC-7 she will be keeping her prices the same. Betty Gallegoes has been suppling businesses and people in the community with eggs for the last 3 years.

Gallegoes says her family is fortunate that the profit sales from her eggs are not primary income so this allows her to keep the prices the same.