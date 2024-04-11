El Paso ISD selects Jack David Loveridge to fill Trustee vacancy.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District has selected Jack David Loveridge to fill the District 3 Trustee seat. The appointment came during a vote at a Board of Trustees meeting on April 11 at 5 p.m.

The District 3 position was left vacant after previous Trustee Josh Acevedo ran for and was elected to City Council. On February 5, the Board voted to fill the vacancy and solicited applications. Jack David Loveridge, Jacob Aaron Waggoner, and Rene Alberto Vargas all applied.

El Paso ISD District 3 encompasses Austin High School and Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School.