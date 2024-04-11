Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso ISD selects Jack David Loveridge to fill Trustee vacancy.

KVIA
By
New
Published 10:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District has selected Jack David Loveridge to fill the District 3 Trustee seat. The appointment came during a vote at a Board of Trustees meeting on April 11 at 5 p.m.

The District 3 position was left vacant after previous Trustee Josh Acevedo ran for and was elected to City Council. On February 5, the Board voted to fill the vacancy and solicited applications. Jack David Loveridge, Jacob Aaron Waggoner, and Rene Alberto Vargas all applied.

El Paso ISD District 3 encompasses Austin High School and Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content