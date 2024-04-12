Ethics complaint filed against Canutillo ISD board member following sign opposing local restaurant

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Ethics Commission has accepted jurisdiction over allegations made against a Canutillo ISD board member after placing a sign across from a local restaurant asking the community not to support it.

The allegations made against Armando Rodriguez, board president for Canutillo ISD, include not including a complete political advertising disclosure statement on political advertising signs and not including a highway right-of-way notice on political advertising signs.

Sammy Carrejo, the man responsible for filing the ethics complaint, told ABC-7 he filed the complaint since he believes everyone must follow the laws, especially people in positions like Rodriguez.

"I think Mr. Rodriguez thinks so much of himself, that just by putting the name Mando people are going to know who he is. And so I don't know. I take that a little bit of as an intimidation factor," said Carrejo.

ABC-7 reached out to Rodriguez for comment on the complaint filed against him and provided a statement.

STATEMENT:

"The allegations made by Mr. Carrejo have no merit and they’re in line with the constant line of false accusation and malicious comments for which he is known. While I take the Texas Ethics Commission process seriously, anyone can file a complaint even when there’s no merit. In fact, the TEC has already dismissed the allegations that I have spread false and misleading information about the Bond.I will respond to the complaint with the TEC and pursue any legal recourse available to me, but I will not spend any time or energy tending to false accusations from people intent on harming the District and whose purpose is to distract voters in Canutillo. Instead, I will focus my energy on providing the voters and taxpayers with the information and tools they need to cast a vote on May 4".