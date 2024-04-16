El Paso Police identify 35-year-old who died in custody

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police identify 35-year-old Jonathan Rose Eddens as the man who died in police custody Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Video obtained by ABC-7 appears to show officers taking Edden into custody. He subsequently died while in the custody of police. He was arrested at 3:16 p.m. on the 3300 block of Alameda in south-central El Paso.

"As part of our standard protocol for such investigations, the Crimes Against Persons Unit, The Texas Rangers, and the Internal Affairs division are actively involved in the process," a police spokesperson stated in a news release Tuesday. "The investigation is ongoing, and details are limited at this stage. We are committed to transparency and will provide updates as more information becomes available."

