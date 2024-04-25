Crime Stoppers hub opening at Bassett Place mall

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This is the first Crime Stoppers hub in El Paso. It is located at the entrance between Kohl's and Conn's Home Plus. The hub focuses on the prevention side of Crime Stoppers.

EPPD Sergeant Javier Sambrano says the purpose of this hub is to host presentations from law enforcement partners as well as other nonprofit organizations, educating the community on how to stay safe.

Some topics covered in these presentation will include fraud, cyber-bullying and burglary. The classes will be held or Saturdays starting in May. Capacity for the classes will be around 20-25 people.

Operating hours for the hub are Tuesday through Thursday from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Any organization who is interested in being a presenter should email hub@cselpaso.org for more information.

The CSEP hub is not for the purpose of reporting tips. If you need to report a tip click here, or call 915-566-(TIPS) 8477.