Border Patrol honors 100 years of service with ceremony in El Paso; DHS secretary to attend

today at 9:30 AM
Published 8:51 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- United States Patrol Patrol is holding a series of events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the agency.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 24th, Border Patrol is hosting what they call "Annual Fallen Agent Memorial Service".

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is set to be in attendance.

There will also be a parade held in downtown El Paso, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 25th.

ABC-7 will have full coverage of both events throughout our daily newscasts.

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

