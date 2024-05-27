El Pasoans spend Memorial Day at area parks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today is Memorial Day, and it's about more than the unofficial start of summer. The holiday honors soldiers who died in war while serving the country.

Some El Pasoan's took to local parks to remember the day with their families.

At Memorial Park ABC-7 saw people relaxing under the shade, some were having cookouts and even playing soccer to pass the time.

ABC-7 spoke to one man who says he took to the park to get fresh air and walk his pets.

"Some friends of mine have relatives in the army, and I think its a way to they can honor it today," said the El Paso resident.