El Paso ISD celebrating opening of Wiggs Family Resource Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District and the El Paso High Feeder Pattern are celebrating the opening of the Wiggs Family Resource Center. The opening happening monday June 3rd with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour. The Community Schools initiative serves El Paso High families with resources including food, hygiene products, toiletries, household items and clothing. They also connect them with community agencies for additional support.

EPISD says the center has helped 30 to 40 families weekly since opening in late September. The center is located in a portable at the end of Wiggs Middle School parking lot, 1300 Circle Drive. Enter through E. California Avenue. This gives parents and students access to the resources anonymously and without having to enter the school building.

“Our center gives families and students a place to get some of their basic needs met,” said Lisa Guzman, family and community liaison at Wiggs. “We hope our services help students not have to worry about their next meal and allow them to focus on school. Getting the community involved creates stronger families and healthier communities,” Guzman said. “Our vision is to inspire and empower our community members to thrive.” For information on donations, email Lisa Guzman at ljguzman@episd.org.