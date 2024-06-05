New study predicts more than 60% of U.S. adults will have cardiovascular diseases by 2050

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The American heart association states 61% of adults in the U.S. will have cardiovascular diseases over the next 2 decades. Heart diseases is the leading cause of death globally among men and women.

Two factors that contribute to the increase are high blood pressure and obesity. Currently over 51% of people have high blood pressure, that number is predicted to increase to 61% in 2050. As for obesity the number of people who are obese is expected to rise from 43.1% to 60.6%.

