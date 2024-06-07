El Paso Public Libraries host unveiling ceremony for the new Enhanced Library Card Program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The unveiling ceremony for the Enhanced Library Card happened at 11:30 a.m., Friday, June 7th at the José Cisneros Cielo Vista Branch Library, 1300 Hawkins Blvd. The Enhanced Library Card program was launched by the City of El Paso’s Public Libraries, in collaboration with El Paso County and the Border Network for Human Rights.

El Paso Public Libraries say the library card will contain personally identifiable information including a patron’s photo, name, address, height, weight, age, and gender. It is a free full-service library card and it will be available to all City and County of El Paso residents 18 and older. The card can be used as a supplemental form of identification at all City and El Paso County offices.

To obtain an ELC, you must have proof of identification and proof of residence within El Paso County. The card will be available at the following branch libraries during normal hours of operation: Jose Cisneros Cielo Vista Branch, 1300 Hawkins Blvd., Irving Schwartz Branch,1865 Dean Martin Dr., Westside Branch, 125 Belvidere and Sergio Troncoso Branch, 9321 Alameda Ave.

Additionally, special pop-up events will be available at various locations throughout the county to increase access to the ELC. Find more information along with pop-up events, and a complete list of acceptable documentation, and guidelines at ElPasoLibrary.org.