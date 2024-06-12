El Pasoan dead in Puerto Peñasco after possible ‘electrical shock’ runs through jacuzzi, source says

PUERTO PEÑASCO, Mexico (KVIA) -- An El Pasoan is dead after an accident in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, according to information obtained by ABC News from a source close to the investigation.

Jorge N. died and Lizeth N. was injured when a possible "electrical shock" ran through a jacuzzi in a private condominium. The Sonora Attorney General's office confirmed the death and the injury Wednesday. The office did not provide information on where the couple is from.

The office says they are still looking into the cause of the incident.