Skip to Content
El Paso

El Pasoan dead in Puerto Peñasco after possible ‘electrical shock’ runs through jacuzzi, source says

By
Updated
today at 3:15 PM
Published 3:23 PM

PUERTO PEÑASCO, Mexico (KVIA) -- An El Pasoan is dead after an accident in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, according to information obtained by ABC News from a source close to the investigation.

Jorge N. died and Lizeth N. was injured when a possible "electrical shock" ran through a jacuzzi in a private condominium. The Sonora Attorney General's office confirmed the death and the injury Wednesday. The office did not provide information on where the couple is from.

The office says they are still looking into the cause of the incident.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content