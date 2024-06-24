City of El Paso to start construction of consolidated fire station downtown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso will break ground on its future Special Operations Division station Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

The new 27,000-square-foot station, which consolidates Fire Stations 1, 9, and 11, will be located at 222 South Campbell Street in Downtown El Paso. City officials say the consolidation is happening to "better service the Downtown area through additional fire protection and enhanced emergency response times."

The new station will have ten apparatus bays, a two-story living area, fitness and meeting facilities, a kitchen area, a dispatch office, a decontamination shower, and industrial laundry facilities.

The $23 million allotted for the new station comes from the 2019 Public Safety Bond Program.