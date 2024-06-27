Skip to Content
Two women sentenced for role in death of 19-year-old El Paso mom

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A federal court in El Paso just sentenced two women for their roles in the death of a 19-year-old mother.

Court documents state 32-year-old Kathy Lee Nicole Bradford planned the sale of 10 counterfeit M-30 fentanyl pills to the victim, while 40-year-old Patricia Tafoya made the delivery.

The mom died in April 2022 of acute fentanyl toxicity, the County Medical Examiner's Office found.

"Bradford admitted in March to knowing the pills contained fentanyl, pleading guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury," a U.S. Attorney General spokesperson said. "She was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison."

Tafoya, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute and got 21 months in prison and admission to a drug treatment program.

As this is a federal case, officials are not releasing Bradford's or Tafoya's mugshots.

