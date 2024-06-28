I-10 road closures may cause traffic delays

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Due to the demolition of the Thorn avenue bridge, I-10 west and eastbound will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

During the closure drivers will have to exit using Red Rd. if they are traveling eastbound and Mesa St. if they are traveling westbound. Once I-10 reopens, Thorn avenue will still be under construction as they build a new and improved replacement.

According to Jonathan Concha, P.E. West Area Engineer the bridge will be taller to meet new requirements on the interstate. The bridge will also be wider to accommodate additional lanes and access for pedestrians.

Many establishments along I-10 may see a decrease is foot traffic this weekend. I spoke with John Tran, manager at Lush Nail Lounge El Paso, he says the weekends are normally their busy days but they are preparing for things to be slower this weekend.

Trans says locals who know their way around the city may use Doniphan or Resler as an alternative route. Which ever route you decide to take we recommend planning ahead to assure you get to your destination on time.