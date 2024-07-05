Bomb squad investigates briefcase found outside in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a suspicious item at the GECU at 12598 Rojas in Far East El Paso this morning.

A Sheriff's Office spokesperson says that when deputies got there, they discovered a black briefcase with what appeared to be a fuse sticking out the side sitting on a lamp post near the parking lot ATM.

The El Paso Police Department bomb squad investigated the briefcase, x-raying it. They found the contents of the briefcase posed no risk.

Deputies then returned the briefcase to its owner on scene.

Law enforcement are no longer surrounding the bank.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about what led up to the call.