Two arrested for illegal dumping of over 1,400 cubic feet of trash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Deputies have arrested 51-year-old Manuel Hidalgo and 47-year-old Felipe Hidalgo and charged the two with illegal dumping.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the 11700 block of Elizabeth Dr., where they saw a vehicle matching a report of illegal dumping. Police pulled over Manuel and Felipe Hidalgo, and found they had dumped approximately 1440 cubic feet of trash into the desert.

Manuel and Felipe Hidalgo were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

