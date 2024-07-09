Skip to Content
El Paso

Congresswoman Escobar announces a $30 Million grant for Sun Metro

By
New
Published 5:39 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) announced a $30 million grant for the City of El Paso Mass Transit Department: Sun Metro. This grant can allow them to buy new compressed natural gas buses to replace older buses and to construct new bus canopies.

“Emissions from older diesel busses contribute to the transportation sector’s disproportionate role in climate change and increase the risk of respiratory illnesses among passengers. I was proud to champion legislation that touches the lives of so many El Pasoans to provide cleaner, more reliable, and more economically sound public transportation,"said Congresswoman Escobar.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Gabby Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content