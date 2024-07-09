Congresswoman Escobar announces a $30 Million grant for Sun Metro

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) announced a $30 million grant for the City of El Paso Mass Transit Department: Sun Metro. This grant can allow them to buy new compressed natural gas buses to replace older buses and to construct new bus canopies.

“Emissions from older diesel busses contribute to the transportation sector’s disproportionate role in climate change and increase the risk of respiratory illnesses among passengers. I was proud to champion legislation that touches the lives of so many El Pasoans to provide cleaner, more reliable, and more economically sound public transportation,"said Congresswoman Escobar.