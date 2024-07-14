Marketing expert shares ways to identify fake accounts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Immediately following the assassination attempt on former President Trump misinformation rapidly spread. Stories about how many people were injured and fake photos of the shooter were popping up on social media platforms.

Chris Macdonald, owner of Addabee, a marketing company spoke with me about how to spot the difference between real social media accounts and fakes ones.

Macdonald suggest scrolling through the profile, checking how long the account has been around, what content are they posting, who's engaging are just a few tips people can follow.

He says fake accounts tend to hop on topics that are trending. While its unclear how fake accounts benefit from spreading false information, Macdonald says people can make sure they do their due diligence by following reputable news outlets and other credible sources.