El Paso City Council takes major vote on future of Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment facility

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council just took a major vote to determine the future of the Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment facility (MPC) project.

In 2012, voters approved a bond to build the entertainment center. Since then, the project has hit a number of roadblocks. The MPC is the final remaining bond project from that election yet to have started construction.

Today, El Paso City Council voted to start the process to possibly get the project back on the ballot. If the measure makes it on the ballot, voters would have the chance to tell the city to stop the project. Today council voted 5 to 3 to start the process.

Representatives Isabel Salcido, Cassandra Hernandez, and Josh Acevedo voted against the measure.

