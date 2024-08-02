Skip to Content
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Spark! Training Program graduation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) launched a new training program called Spark. The 8 week long program offers five certifications: ServSafe, OSHA, Forklift, CLA (Certified Logistics Associate), and CLT (Certified Logistics Technician).

"We want to be part of the solution to hunger, not only today but for tomorrow," EPFH CEO Susan Goodell says.

Goodell says the skills obtained during the training program allows graduates to get better paying jobs to support themselves and their families.

Wells Fargo showed their support for local job training initiatives and community development by presenting a check in the amount of $25,000 to the Spark program.

